Orient Walt (HTDF) Market Cap Reaches $6.99 Million

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $6.99 million and approximately $696,820.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0752 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.17 or 0.00512055 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00065074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00055065 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00071828 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.86 or 0.00567977 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00074122 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks?Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

