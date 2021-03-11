Tower Bridge Advisors Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Unilever were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 390,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 237,954 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 173,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,064.9% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 58,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 53,788 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.74. The company had a trading volume of 48,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,568. The company has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.32. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

