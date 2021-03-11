Heritage Trust Co Acquires Shares of 15,417 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.04. The stock had a trading volume of 31,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,010. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $74.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

