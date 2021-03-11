Heritage Trust Co Sells 146 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Heritage Trust Co cut its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,754 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PB. TheStreet raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.45.

PB stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.95. 2,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,737. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $78.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

