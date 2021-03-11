Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 3,726 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 14.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 29.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 179.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 399,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 256,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.71.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

