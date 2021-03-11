Burney Co. Decreases Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,027 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned about 0.16% of PVH worth $10,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in PVH by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in PVH in the third quarter worth $38,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in PVH by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig W. Rydin sold 10,052 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $945,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King cut PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PVH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of PVH traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.37. 3,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,819. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.25. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $110.89.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

