Heritage Trust Co Acquires 10,151 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 155.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,671 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

AMAT stock traded up $7.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.05. 195,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,597,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.74. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $124.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

