Fortis Advisors LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Fortis Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.5% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $927,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,538. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.71. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $77.64 and a one year high of $140.53.

