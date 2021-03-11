Fortis Advisors LLC Invests $561,000 in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

NASDAQ:AAXJ traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.99. 24,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,416. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.52. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $102.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

