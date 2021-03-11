Fortis Advisors LLC Has $129,000 Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Fortis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RBBN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $66,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,972.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,375. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

