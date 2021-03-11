GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. GDS updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $6.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.04. The stock had a trading volume of 37,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. GDS has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -169.31 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDS. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

