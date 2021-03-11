Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Issues Earnings Results

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%.

Establishment Labs stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,732. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $76.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESTA. Cowen boosted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In related news, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $265,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 140,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,917 shares of company stock worth $1,845,196. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

