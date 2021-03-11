Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Mission Produce stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,710. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $22.19.

AVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mission Produce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mission Produce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

