Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 93 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.6% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,585,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,294,000 after buying an additional 351,008 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,770,000 after buying an additional 331,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,403,000 after buying an additional 157,897 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $22,591,000.

Shares of VB traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.18. 27,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,883. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $219.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.61 and a 200-day moving average of $182.81.

