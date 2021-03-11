Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,284 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $24,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 889,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,374,000 after buying an additional 15,056 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,725,000 after buying an additional 91,035 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 688,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,641,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1,585.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,643,000 after purchasing an additional 492,543 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $95.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,266. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $97.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.27.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

