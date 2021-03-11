Accredited Investors Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 711,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,161,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 921,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,482,000 after purchasing an additional 72,289 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.26. 30,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,940. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.69. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $77.11.

