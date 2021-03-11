Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

NYSE ATCO opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get Atlas alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATCO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.