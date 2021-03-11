Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. CarMax posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.

Shares of KMX stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,236. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.47. CarMax has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $135.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

In other news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $1,898,981.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $921,653.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,312.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth approximately $882,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

