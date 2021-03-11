Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.90. 30,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,150. Asana has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.57.

Get Asana alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $170,725.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.82.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.