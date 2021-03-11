International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:THM traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,501. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $239.74 million, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 0.52.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
