International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:THM traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,501. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $239.74 million, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.