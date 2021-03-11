Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of KRO stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.30. 5,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,343. Kronos Worldwide has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.