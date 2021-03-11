Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18.
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.