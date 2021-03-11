Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

