Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of KOF stock opened at $47.25 on Monday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $50.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth $14,734,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after buying an additional 334,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 104,371 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth $2,663,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth $2,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

