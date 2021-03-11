EchoLink (EKO) Trading Up 8.7% This Week

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. EchoLink has a market cap of $1.09 million and $155,149.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One EchoLink token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00051748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.20 or 0.00705720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00066518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00027679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003518 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

