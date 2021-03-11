Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust Sells 500 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 0.7% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $8.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.50. The stock had a trading volume of 305,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,326,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $637.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.42. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HSBC raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

