The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.94.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

CAKE traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $58.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,318. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average is $37.25.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

