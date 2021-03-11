Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Cut by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,664 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 89,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 45,075 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 287.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.66. The company had a trading volume of 55,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,978. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.18. The company has a market capitalization of $210.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

