Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Acquired by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.39. The company had a trading volume of 69,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,945. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $30.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.