Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Stock Position Lowered by Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust trimmed its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 29.5% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust owned 0.77% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $47,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,233,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,685,000 after acquiring an additional 41,068 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCLT traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.57. The company had a trading volume of 25,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,474. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.18 and a 12-month high of $113.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.