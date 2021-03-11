Capital One Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital One Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,062 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $4.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.32. The stock had a trading volume of 39,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,669. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $154.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.34.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.80.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

