Capital One Financial Corp Takes $12.97 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 101,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,968,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Capital One Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.09. 47,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,547. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $128.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.49.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

