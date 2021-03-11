Traders Buy High Volume of Atossa Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 17,435 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 70% compared to the typical volume of 10,255 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATOS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 119,497.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 131,447 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 561.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 418,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ATOS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 646,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,906,242. Atossa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $241.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.