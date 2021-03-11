Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 6,078 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 490% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,030 call options.
NASDAQ SPPI traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $3.64. 297,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,107. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $531.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 25,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $128,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 150,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $709,225.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,481.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,281 shares of company stock worth $1,172,801 in the last 90 days. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
