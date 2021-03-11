Loblaw Companies Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

L opened at C$65.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.92 billion and a PE ratio of 21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$62.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.52. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$59.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$77.00.

L has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$83.00 price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.17.

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$876,179.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,035 shares in the company, valued at C$10,986,225.59. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$278,448.86.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

