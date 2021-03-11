Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives $39.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.89.

SKX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

SKX stock opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $39.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $4,765,000.00. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $566,731.12. Insiders have sold a total of 411,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,679,436 in the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

