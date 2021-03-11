Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.6563 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

CDMOP stock opened at $25.61 on Thursday. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

