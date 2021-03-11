RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Receives $40.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point lowered RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $41.09 on Thursday. RE/MAX has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.29 million, a P/E ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 4.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RE/MAX will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.67%.

In other RE/MAX news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,204 shares of company stock worth $128,507. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,458,000 after buying an additional 285,920 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in RE/MAX by 330.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 118,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RE/MAX by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 94,190 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in RE/MAX by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 126,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 77,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the third quarter valued at about $2,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

