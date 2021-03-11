Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.36. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $15.25.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
