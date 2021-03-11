Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.36. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

Get Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.