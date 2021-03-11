TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:TFFP traded up $2.01 on Thursday, reaching $16.95. 12,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,116. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $376.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.47.
TFFP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.
TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.
