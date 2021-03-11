Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%.

Shares of LMNR stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $18.35. 1,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,183. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.62 million, a P/E ratio of -19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LMNR shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upgraded Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

In related news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,379. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,548 shares of company stock valued at $329,586. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

