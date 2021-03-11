AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NIE stock opened at $27.92 on Thursday. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $30.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78.

Get AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund alerts:

About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.