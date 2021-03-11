AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of NIE stock opened at $27.92 on Thursday. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $30.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78.
About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
