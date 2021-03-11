The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.24 EPS

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The Children’s Place’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $78.45 on Thursday. The Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $85.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.27.

PLCE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America raised shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Children’s Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.27.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

