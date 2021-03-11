$0.36 EPS Expected for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 111.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equinor ASA.
EQNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.
Shares of EQNR stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.95%.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.
