Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Trading 7.5% Higher

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.41 and last traded at $10.91. 160,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 143,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

DMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Digital Media Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Digital Media Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Digital Media Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $467,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 3,150.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the period. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.

