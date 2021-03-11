SecureWorks (SCWX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCWX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

