Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LIMAF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Linamar from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Linamar from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Linamar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Linamar from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS LIMAF traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.69. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,398. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.99. Linamar has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $61.69.

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

