Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $150.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $150.00 price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.01.
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,305,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,607,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
