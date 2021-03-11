Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $150.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $150.00 price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,305,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,607,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

