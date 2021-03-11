Robin Archibald Buys 687 Shares of Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Stock

Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) insider Robin Archibald acquired 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,455 ($19.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,995.85 ($13,059.64).

HEFT stock traded up GBX 24.75 ($0.32) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,447.25 ($18.91). 25,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,515. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,413.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,357.60. Henderson European Focus Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 860.72 ($11.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,488 ($19.44). The company has a market cap of £309.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Henderson European Focus Trust Company Profile

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is an investment company. The Company seeks to maximize total return from a focused portfolio of listed stocks, mainly in Continental Europe. The Company invests in a diversified portfolio of investments. Its portfolio contains between 50 to 60 stocks, with a single stock weighting of approximately 10% of the net asset value (NAV) of the portfolio at the time of investment.

