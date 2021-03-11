Goodrich Petroleum (GDP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

