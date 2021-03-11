Burney Co. Reduces Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Group 1 Automotive accounts for approximately 0.9% of Burney Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $16,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPI. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,472,500.00. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total transaction of $1,157,625.00. Insiders sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,165 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPI stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,897. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $164.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.92.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.34%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.11.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

